Kurdistan Presidency condemns assassination of Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region condemned the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, calling it a threat to regional security and stability.

In a statement, the presidency said, "We condemn the targeting of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political bureau, who was a guest in Tehran. We view this grave development with deep concern."

The statement added, "The escalation of the situation threatens the safety and stability of the entire region and could lead to worse consequences."

According to Iranian news outlets, "Haniyeh was assassinated around 2 a.m. local time while staying at a veterans' residence in Tehran."

Although the attack was widely suspected to be orchestrated by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has refrained from claiming responsibility and declined to comment on the incident.