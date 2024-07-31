Iraqi protesters rally against Haniyeh's assassination

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday evening, Iraqi protesters held two demonstrations in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The first protest took place in Al-Tahrir Square, Baghdad, while the second was held in the Al-Azamiyah district.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, demonstrators gathered under the Freedom Monument in Al-Tahrir Square to condemn the Israeli airstrike that killed Haniyeh in Tehran. The Badr Organization organized the protest.

In Al-Azamiyah, a protest was organized at the Abu Hanifa Mosque, which included a memorial prayer for Haniyeh. Protesters chanted slogans denouncing the Israeli attack.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli broadcast authority confirmed that "Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a missile launched from outside Iran, not from Iranian airspace."

Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was staying in a strategically important military complex in northern Tehran, which includes housing for veterans of the Iran-Iraq War. Iranian sources noted that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard protects the complex.

Hamas confirmed in a statement that Haniyeh "was killed in a treacherous Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran after attending the inauguration of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian."