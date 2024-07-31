Iraqi protesters rally against Haniyeh's assassination

Iraqi protesters rally against Haniyeh's assassination
2024-07-31T21:29:52+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday evening, Iraqi protesters held two demonstrations in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The first protest took place in Al-Tahrir Square, Baghdad, while the second was held in the Al-Azamiyah district.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, demonstrators gathered under the Freedom Monument in Al-Tahrir Square to condemn the Israeli airstrike that killed Haniyeh in Tehran. The Badr Organization organized the protest.

In Al-Azamiyah, a protest was organized at the Abu Hanifa Mosque, which included a memorial prayer for Haniyeh. Protesters chanted slogans denouncing the Israeli attack.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli broadcast authority confirmed that "Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a missile launched from outside Iran, not from Iranian airspace."

Iranian media reported that Haniyeh was staying in a strategically important military complex in northern Tehran, which includes housing for veterans of the Iran-Iraq War. Iranian sources noted that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard protects the complex.

Hamas confirmed in a statement that Haniyeh "was killed in a treacherous Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran after attending the inauguration of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon