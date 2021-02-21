Kurdistan MoH tightens restrictions on movements with Iraqi governorates

Shafaq News / The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Dr. Raheel Faraydon, announced on Sunday tightening the restrictions on movement between the governorates of the region and the rest of Iraq to prevent the spread of the new strains of COVID-19 after detecting cases in Erbil.

Faraydon said in a press conference held in al-Sulaymaniyah today that the Supreme Committee to Combat Coronavirus will convene in the two days, adding, "we have a set of options, including limiting movement and tightening procedures between the governorates of the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq by requiring PCR examination."

The undersecretary of the Ministry said that this step had been actively put into action in coordination between the Ministry and the governorates.