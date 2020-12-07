Kurdistan's MoH successfully completes Polio vaccination campaign

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region announced that the national campaign for vaccination against polio had ended successfully.

A ministry statement reported to Shafaq News agency stated that the campaign carried out by the mobile teams in all cities, districts, sub-districts and villages in the region, included 275,123 children.

The statement added that the number of participating teams in the campaign was 554, including 106 supervising physicians and 1078 healthcare professionals.