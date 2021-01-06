Report

Kurdistan MoH calls on the citizens to avoid traveling abroad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-06T18:29:46+0000
Shafaq News / The Minister of Health in Kurdistan Region, Saman Barzanji, advised Kurdistan residents not to travel abroad to avoid contracting the new strain of COVID-19.

Barzanji said, "Do not travel outside the country unless it is very urgent", advising Kurdish citizens residing in the UK against traveling or returning to the region.

"The new strain is spreading rapidly, so let us protect the citizens and Kurdistan. Let us all adhere to the preventive measures," he added.

The UK, the European country most affected by the pandemic, began a new struggle against the recently discovered mutant strain of SARS-Cov-2.

The recent holiday season has exacerbated the spread of the virus, prompting the government to tighten lockdown measures

