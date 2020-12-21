Report

Kurdistan MoH prepares for the new strains of the Novel Coronavirus

Date: 2020-12-21T09:40:46+0000
Kurdistan MoH prepares for the new strains of the Novel Coronavirus

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Region issued on Monday a warning about the risks of the outbreak of the new strain of the novel Coronavirus after Britain recorded several cases over the past days.

 The Ministry issued a directive to its directorates to prepare for the emergence of a new strain of the Coronavirus, as it appeared in some countries. The ministry ordered a cautious and careful examination of all travelers returning from Britain through airports or border crossings, registering them, and monitoring their health status.

 Experts said that the new strain of the emerging coronavirus "SARS-Cov-2" requires more stringent restrictions to curb its spread, at a time countries like the United Kingdom began comprehensive vaccination campaigns for the population with anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

