Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health on Sunday reported no epidemiological evidence of a meningitis outbreak or an unusual increase in cases in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), following reports of infections across several Iraqi provinces.

The ministry described the cases recorded in the KRI as isolated and consistent with patterns observed in previous years, stressing that there was no need to suspend classes or other activities.

Health teams continue to monitor schools and public places as part of preventive and early detection efforts, with procedures for diagnostic testing, treatment, and follow-up already in place, it added.

Earlier today, Al-Sulaymaniyah health authorities confirmed three cases of viral meningitis among children, all in stable condition, with no evidence of further spread.

Iraqi Health Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mousawi also ruled out a nationwide outbreak, reporting around 4,300 suspected cases since the beginning of 2026 and clarifying that encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, rather than meningitis, accounted for 90% of the reported deaths in Wasit province.

As a precaution, Wasit authorities suspended classes for November 29 and 30, while the Education Ministry formed a specialized team to monitor infectious diseases and coordinate preventive measures in schools nationwide.

Read more: Meningitis in Iraq: What we know so far