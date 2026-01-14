Kurdish opposition leader released from prison

Shafaq News– Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish opposition leader Shaswar Abdulwahid was released from prison after completing a five-month sentence, though he still faces additional legal cases, a source said on Wednesday.

Abdulwahid heads the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed-NGM), the third-largest party in Kurdistan's parliament with 15 seats. He was arrested in August at a resort in Al-Sulaymaniyah and sentenced in September. Although the complaint was not publicly disclosed, he has previously faced embezzlement allegations tied to his Nalia Company and the Chavy Land resort.

The source told Shafaq News that he will appear in court in the coming period to face the remaining cases.

During his detention, Kurdistan's Finance Ministry moved to auction roughly $70 million in properties tied to his companies over debts dating to 2010-2011. A rights coalition also alleged he was mistreated during a court transfer, claims authorities have not addressed.

His party, founded in 2018, has positioned itself as the main opposition to the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) establishment, drawing support mostly in Al-Sulaymaniyah.