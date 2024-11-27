KDP delegation discusses Kurdish cabinet formation with NGM

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) held discussions with the New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadeed-NGM) at its headquarters in al-Sulaymaniyah regarding the formation of the new government.

Shafaq News’ correspondent reported that the delegation is also scheduled to visit the Gorran (Change) Movement later today to continue talks about forming the next Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Earlier on Wednesday, Dilshad Shahab, a member of the KDP negotiating team, announced that the delegation would visit al-Sulaymaniyah to begin discussions with political parties.

Shahab said, "Starting today, dialogues between political parties will begin to discuss the formation of the 10th cabinet. Our goal is to reach a consensus that serves the interests of the region and ensures political stability."

He added, "The KDP's doors are open to all political entities, and we have no preconditions. The Kurdistan Region faces a critical phase and significant responsibilities placed on us by the voters after the elections."

The first session of the Kurdistan Parliament is set to convene on December 2, following an official decree from Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

The 6th parliamentary elections in Kurdistan were held on October 20, 2024, across four electoral districts, with final results announced on October 30, 2024.

According to the final results, the KDP secured 39 seats with approximately 809,197 votes, solidifying its position as the largest party in parliament.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) came in second with 23 seats and approximately 408,141 votes, while the NGM secured 15 seats with 290,991 votes.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union won 7 seats, the National Position Bloc gained 4 seats, the Kurdistan Justice Group secured 3 seats, the People's Front obtained 2 seats, and the Gorran Movement and Kurdistan Region Alliance each received 1 seat.