Kurdish President honors Al-Zalmi’s women’s rights contributions, vows to keep Kurdistan a “haven for tolerance”

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani participated in the Islamic Thought Forum held in cooperation with the Mustafa Al-Zalmi Cultural Organization in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The forum began with the presence of a delegation from Al-Azhar and a prominent gathering of political, religious, social, and academic figures.

In his speech, President Barzani praised Kurdish scholar, Islamic thinker, and legal expert Dr. Mustafa Al-Zalmi for his efforts in addressing societal issues, particularly women’s rights, and combating violence against them. He specifically highlighted Al-Zalmi’s role in denouncing female genital mutilation (FGM), which had been widespread in parts of the Region.

“The late Al-Zalmi was not only a scholar and thinker but also a symbol of reform and renewal in Islamic thought, successfully harmonizing religious values with modern needs…He believed that Islam is not an obstacle to progress but a driving force for development and renewal, as a religion of tolerance and justice that rejects oppression and discrimination,” Barzani stated.

"I have read Dr. Al-Zalmi’s writings and realized that achieving our goals would not be possible without his presence and support,” he added.

Moreover, the president highlighted Al-Zalmi's significant influence on Personal Status Law, stating, “He created a new intellectual framework based on a humane understanding of Islam, leaving the Kurdistan community forever grateful for his contributions.”

Barzani emphasized that the Islamic thinker viewed empowering women not just as a human rights issue but as “essential to building a strong society,” affirming, "In the Kurdistan Region, we remain committed to the path laid by Dr. Al-Zalmi."

"We will promote social justice, protect human rights, and ensure Kurdistan remains a haven for tolerance and coexistence,” he concluded.