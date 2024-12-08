Kurdish Presidency calls for peaceful resolution in Syria

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Presidency expressed its “deep concern” over the recent developments in Syria, calling for all parties to adopt dialogue and peaceful solutions to ensure justice and equality for all Syrian communities, including the Kurds.

In a statement, the presidency stressed “the importance of the Syrian people's decision-making in shaping the country's future,” urging the international community and regional countries to “play a constructive role in the peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

It also reaffirmed its “commitment to maintaining balanced relations within Iraq and promoting regional and international cooperation to ensure stability in Syria.” The statement highlighted the rejection of any conflict that could complicate the situation in the region and stressed the “protection of security, stability, and the interests of all communities.”

the presidency concluded by renewing its support for the Syrian people's aspirations for peace and freedom.