Iraqi emphasizes respect for Syrian will, rejects foreign interference

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi government emphasized its respect for "the will of the Syrian people" and announced its rejection of any foreign interference.

This marks Iraq's first official stance following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime by armed opposition factions.

Government spokesperson Basem Al-Awadi stated, "Iraq is closely monitoring the developments in Syria and continues to engage in international communications with friendly and brotherly nations to promote efforts towards stability, safeguard public order, and protect the lives and property of the Syrian people."

"Iraq underscores the necessity of respecting the free will of all Syrians and stresses that the security, territorial integrity, and independence of Syria are of paramount importance, not just for Iraq but for the stability of the entire region."

Al-Awadi highlighted that "the Iraqi government supports all international and regional efforts to initiate a dialogue encompassing all spectrums and directions within Syria, per the interests of the Syrian people, to establish a pluralistic constitution that upholds human and civil rights. This constitution should support the cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity cherished by the Syrian people and ensure the preservation of this diversity, which is a source of strength for Syria."

He reaffirmed the importance of non-interference in Syria's internal affairs or supporting one side over another, as such interference "would only exacerbate conflict and division. The Syrian people, who have already paid a high price, would be the primary victims, which Iraq does not accept for a neighboring, independent, and sovereign country with deep historical and familial ties to our people."