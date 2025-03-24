Kurdish PM Barzani in Doha: Talks with Qatari PM on regional issues
Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, for an official visit.
The Kurdish PM met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, according to a statement from Barzani’s media office.
The meeting reportedly covered the latest developments in Iraq and the region, along with ways to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region and Qatar across various fields.
I am in Doha on an official visit today and I had the pleasure of meeting H.E. Prime Minister @MBA_AlThani_. We are aligned on building on the strong friendship between our peoples and expand our ties across sectors. We also exchanged views on developments in Iraq and the region. pic.twitter.com/j1xsIZX0mZ— Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) March 24, 2025