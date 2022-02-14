Report

PM Barzani to visit Doha tomorrow

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-14T17:17:40+0000
PM Barzani to visit Doha tomorrow

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will be heading to Qatar on an official visit tomorrow, Tuesday, flanked by a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

"I will visit Qatar tomorrow to hold talks with the leadership and explore partnerships in regional energy, investment and trade," he tweeted earlier today, "I look forward to engaging local communities to promote people-to-people ties."

The visit comes in response to an invitation by the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, a statement by Barzani's office said.

