Qatar invites Masrour Barzani for official visit to Doha
Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on
Tuesday evening that he had received an official invitation from the Qatari
government to visit Doha.
In a statement, Barzani noted that he had exchanged views with Qatari Prime
Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on ways
to enhance bilateral relations and discussed the general situation in Iraq.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Davos Forum. Both leaders
also discussed the latest developments in Syria, with the Qatari Foreign
Minister expressing his country's support for Leader Masoud Barzani's efforts
to bring together Kurdish and Syrian parties.
Both sides agreed also on the importance of preserving security, stability, and the rights of all communities in Syria.