Qatar invites Masrour Barzani for official visit to Doha

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced on Tuesday evening that he had received an official invitation from the Qatari government to visit Doha.

In a statement, Barzani noted that he had exchanged views with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on ways to enhance bilateral relations and discussed the general situation in Iraq.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Davos Forum. Both leaders also discussed the latest developments in Syria, with the Qatari Foreign Minister expressing his country's support for Leader Masoud Barzani's efforts to bring together Kurdish and Syrian parties.

Both sides agreed also on the importance of preserving security, stability, and the rights of all communities in Syria.