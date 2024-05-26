PM Barzani invites Qatari Businesses to invest in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, reaffirmed his government's commitment to diversifying investments and strengthening the region's economy.

In a speech delivered on Sunday at the inauguration of the Qatari Consulate in Erbil, Barzani extended an invitation to Qatari investors to explore opportunities available in Kurdista Barzani expressed optimism that the newly established consulate would act as a catalyst for strengthening the friendly relations between Qatar and the Kurdistan Region. Meanwhile, he praised the existing positive ties, citing recent exchange of visits by high-level officials between the two governments.

"We hold the utmost respect for Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar," Barzani said, "and we aspire to elevate our relationship across various sectors based on mutual benefit."

The Premier highlighted the potential of the Qatari Consulate to foster cooperation in diverse areas, including trade, cultural exchange, agriculture, and higher education and acknowledged Qatar's status as a prosperous and developed nation with a proven track record of success.

Barzani extended an invitation to Qatari investors, assuring them of the Kurdistan Regional Government's full support and commitment to facilitating their endeavors. "The Kurdistan Region offers a secure and stable environment, making it an ideal location for investment in a variety of sectors, particularly tourism, agriculture, and industry," he added.