Barzani invites Qatari companies to invest in the Region

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed strengthening ties between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Qatar, with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

Barzani met with al-Thani in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where they discussed cooperation and investment opportunities in the Region.

A state statement by the Presidency of the Region said that the Kurdish authorities are ready to facilitate and support Qatari companies who wish to invest and operate in the Region.

The two parties agreed on the need to achieve peace and stability in the middle east and the Region.

The meeting also reiterated the importance of adopting dialogue to solve differences and crises,