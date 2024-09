Shafaq News/ A Kurdish man from Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) was killed by a group of Turks in Istanbul, a local source reported on Sunday.

The source informed Shafaq News, “The victim, identified as Hakim Luqman, was 45 years old, had three children, and owned a car dealership.”

“The attack occurred early Sunday in Istanbul, where Luqman was killed by a group of young Turks.”