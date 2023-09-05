Severe rainstorms trigger floods in Istanbul

Shafaq News / One person was killed after flash floods devastated some districts in Turkey's largest metropolis Istanbul late Tuesday.

Heavy downpours started in the northern part of the city and intensified in the Arnavutköy and Başakşehir districts.

In a statement, Istanbul Governor’s Office said that the deceased person died as a result of flooding. Governor Davut Gül called for taking precautions and avoiding using motorcycles on the roads during the floods.

Emergency squads were immediately dispatched to various areas in the districts upon receiving calls from homes and businesses.

Tens of vehicles were stuck on the roads in both districts.

Başakşehir District Mayor Yasin Kartoğlu noted that the Başakşehir People’s Coffeehouse (Millet Kıraathanesi) was flooded but all people at the coffeehouse were safely evacuated and transferred to their homes.

While there were no floods or rain on the Asian side, there were reports of lightning strikes in the Beykoz, Kavacık, Kadiköy, Sultanbeyli and Üsküdar districts.

Some metro stations were also affected by the flooding.

(Daily Sabah)