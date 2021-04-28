Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey seizes explosives at a bus station, accuses PKK

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-28T19:58:24+0000
Turkey seizes explosives at a bus station, accuses PKK

Shafaq News / Five kilograms of explosives were found at a bus station in Istanbul, Turkey’s Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu announced, on Wednesday.

 According to the Minister, the explosives were placed at the station by members affiliated with Kurdistan Workers Party.

"The security forces arrested two suspects in this case." He added.

The PKK has fought an insurgency against Turkey in mainly Kurdish southeast areas since 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

It is designated by the United States and the European Union as a terrorist organization.

related

Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Date: 2020-10-20 10:59:36
Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Turkey arrests a PKK member who participated in Kayseri attack back in 2016

Date: 2020-10-23 14:38:13
Turkey arrests a PKK member who participated in Kayseri attack back in 2016

Turkey killed 25 PKK members in northern Iraq, Official

Date: 2021-03-09 16:54:16
Turkey killed 25 PKK members in northern Iraq, Official

Turkey accuses the PKK of carrying out a suicide attack in Hatay

Date: 2020-10-27 06:34:20
Turkey accuses the PKK of carrying out a suicide attack in Hatay

Three killed in a PKK attack on Hakkâri

Date: 2020-11-05 06:41:30
Three killed in a PKK attack on Hakkâri

Turkey's Erdogan adopts "full closure" until May 17 over COVID-19

Date: 2021-04-26 21:04:45
Turkey's Erdogan adopts "full closure" until May 17 over COVID-19

Turkey deports dozens of foreigners: We are not a hotel for ISIS

Date: 2019-12-03 10:21:03
Turkey deports dozens of foreigners: We are not a hotel for ISIS

The Russian police conduct a patrol on the borders of NES and Turkey

Date: 2021-02-24 13:22:05
The Russian police conduct a patrol on the borders of NES and Turkey