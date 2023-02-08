For the first time in 24 years, Istanbul bourse suspends trading

Shafaq News/ Turkey's Borsa Istanbul suspended trading on its equity and derivatives markets after two market-wide circuit breakers failed to stop a slide in the main index, which fell 7% within the first hour of trading.

"Trading in Equity Market and Single Stock & Index Futures and Options Contracts in the Derivatives Market has been suspended," it said in a statement.

The stock market operator did not say when trade would resume.

The first market-wide circuit breaker was issued within minutes of opening on Wednesday after the benchmark index dropped 5%, continuing losses after a devastating earthquake in the south of the country on Monday.

The benchmark BIST-100 index opened down 0.52% and was suspended at 7.09% down, while the banking sub-index was down 6.03% as trading was suspended.

The death toll of Monday's earthquakes in Turkey rose to 7,108 on Wednesday morning, the Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) said.

