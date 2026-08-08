Iran strikes Kurdish opposition sites near Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iran launched drone strikes early Saturday on positions belonging to Iranian Kurdish parties near Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Amjad Hussein, an official with the Iranian Kurdish opposition group Komala, told Shafaq News.

Among the targets, a drone hit the home of a political bureau member of the Komala of the Toilers of Kurdistan.

Preliminary information indicated no casualties, and the political bureau member was unharmed.

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