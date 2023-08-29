KRI denies rejecting loan proposal for employee salaries

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) denied reports of rejecting a proposal from the federal government to send 598 billion Iraqi dinars as a loan to finance employee salaries.

The Ministry of Finance in the Kurdistan Region issued a statement to Shafaq News agency, stating that it is "not responsible for any news published from unknown sources. The ministry's official page and the statements published therein represent the ministry."

The ministry further stated that they had not been informed in any way by the technical team of the Regional Council of Ministers of the existence of such a proposal to be rejected.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to all the articles and provisions in the budget law, hoping that the federal government would implement them as they are. They added, "The ministry will announce the receipt of any financial amount from Baghdad officially, as always."