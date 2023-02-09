KRG sent +100 healthcare professionals to crisis-hit Turkey: KRG spokesperson

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan region has mobilized more than 100 healthcare professionals to prop up rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey, a spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) stated on Thursday.

Speaking in a press conference in Erbil, spokesperson Jutiar Adel said the government has suspended the official working hours for three days in anticipation of any tectonic activity that might occur.

Adel said that 83 Healthcare providers, in addition to 30 physicians, headed to Turkey today to offer assistance in the medical care to the quake's victims.

"We also sent 24 ambulances and four trucks loaded with supplies to Turkey and Syria," he said, adding that KRG launched today a new campaign to help relieve the quake-hit areas in both countries.