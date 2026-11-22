Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Transportation and Communications has directed internet service providers to temporarily block Telegram following a request from Iraq’s federal government, which cited concerns over illegal content, threats to national security, and the promotion of violence and hate speech.

The ministry indicated that the federal government had given the messaging platform’s operator 30 days to comply with Iraqi laws and regulations.

Following the request, the ministry instructed all internet service providers in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), particularly those licensed by the ministry, to take the necessary legal measures in the public interest.

On Monday, Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said it would block Telegram over the platform’s failure to comply with national regulations and address content deemed “a threat to national security.”

Read more: Security measure or digital censorship? The reasons behind Iraq's Telegram ban