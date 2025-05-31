Kurdish parties denounce Iraqi salary freeze as illegal

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, 43 Kurdish political parties and groups condemned a decision by Iraq’s Ministry of Finance to suspend salary disbursements during a meeting hosted at the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) political headquarters in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In a joint statement, the parties said they convened to discuss the political situation in both Kurdistan and Iraq, focusing on ongoing disputes between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government—particularly the recent Finance Ministry decision, which they labeled “unconstitutional and illegal.”

The rights and salaries of KRG employees should not be subject to political conflicts, they said, warning that continued pressure tactics would only deepen crises.

The Kurdish parties further emphasized the need for unified action. “We believe dialogue and negotiation are the best path to resolve this crisis, but we also affirm that all options remain on the table to safeguard the Region’s higher interests.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is expected to authorize May salary payments for public sector employees in the Kurdistan Region through a temporary federal loan, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.