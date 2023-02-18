KRG delegation to arrive in Baghdad Sunday for talks with the federal government: official

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will arrive in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday to resume talks with the federal government.

KRG's cabinet secretary, Omed Sabah, said in a statement that tomorrow's talks will address unresolved disputes between the federal and regional governments.

Last week, a KRG delegation held a series of meetings with federal officials in Baghdad over the region's share of the 2023 budget, hydrocarbon law, and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.