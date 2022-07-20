Report

KRG condemns Turkey's attack on Parakhe

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-20T17:45:17+0000
KRG condemns Turkey's attack on Parakhe

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) condemned in a press release the Turkish bombing of a resort in the city of Zakho, Duhok, calling for sparing the region the reverberations of Turkey's conflict with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

"We strongly condemn the shelling of the Parakhe resort near the Darkar border of the Zakho Autonomous Administration by Turkish forces which, unfortunately, caused the death and injury of a number of tourists," KRG said.

"We extend our condolences to the families of the martyrs and wish the wounded people a speedy recovery," it added.

"The Kurdistan Region has been targeted several times -from both inside and outside Iraq- recently, at a terrible cost of life and property to our citizens. The Federal Government and the international community must work more effectively to prevent repeating such violations."

"Clashes between Turkish forces and PKK fighters in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region have become a constant threat to the lives and wellbeing of our citizens," the press release concluded.

