KRG announces Monday as the first day of Ramadan

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday announced that tomorrow, Monday, will be the first day of Ramadan, the fasting month for Muslims worldwide.

Several nations have announced that Tuesday, March 12, marks the commencement of Ramadan this year.

Kurdistan's Minister of Endowment, Pishtiwan Sadiq said in a press conference that the ministry's committee was able to see the crescent that marks the beginning of the holy month.

As reported by the International Astronomy Center, countries in the eastern hemisphere, such as Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei, have either declared or are anticipated to declare Tuesday as the start of Ramadan.

Conversely, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are expected to announce the beginning of Ramadan without awaiting the crescent moon sighting, as Sunday corresponds to the 28th of Shaban.

Meanwhile, Jordanians await the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening, following a call by Grand Mufti Dr. Ahmed al-Hasanat for citizens and residents to observe the crescent.

Al-Hasanat stated that Fatwa Directorates across all regions will be open to receive testimonies regarding the crescent sighting.

The start of Ramadan will likely occur on Monday, March 11, 2024, for many Islamic countries, while others may begin on Tuesday, March 12, contingent upon the visibility of the Ramadan crescent.