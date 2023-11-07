KRG, IHEC to meet on Wednesday for talks on election preparations

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will hold a meeting with Iraq's election commission in Baghdad tomorrow, Wednesday, for talks on the upcoming parliamentary election in the region.
The spokesperson for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) , Jumana al-Ghalai, informed Shafaq News Agency that the commission spares no effort to hold the election on February 25, 2024, as scheduled.
She explained that they have proceeded with updating of voter register in the Kurdistan region to include those born in 2006.
Al-Ghalai said that several regulations have been approved, including the electoral system, vote counting, and verification for the Kurdistan region parliamentary election, as well as five other regulations related to election campaigns, the accreditation of local and international observers, media coverage, and agents of political candidates and alliances.
The commission, according to al-Ghalai, is scheduled for a meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss the commission's preparations for the elections with a KRG delegation.
In August of this year, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a decree scheduling the sixth parliamentary elections of the Kurdistan region for February 25, 2024.