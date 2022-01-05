Kurdistan leading parties to hold the Region's Parliamentary election in September

Shafaq News/ The two leading parties in the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), have agreed to hold the parliamentary election in the Region on the pre-scheduled date in September 2022, a joint statement said on Wednesday.

A delegation from the KDP held a meeting with the PUK Politburo at the latter's headquarters in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today to discuss issues related to the upcoming election and the formation of the federal government.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the KDP delegation included Khasro Koran, Hemin Hawrami, Saheb Qahraman, Rizkar Koran, and Anna Mulla Khalid, while the PUK delegation included Rizkar Haji, Talar Latif, Ziad Jabbar, Soleiman Mustafa, and Yousif Koran.

The leaderships of both parties are expected to convene soon to hold talks about the lineup of the next federal cabinet.