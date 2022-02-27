Report

KRG to allocate resources to hold Kurdistan's parliamentary election on date

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-27T09:08:23+0000
KRG to allocate resources to hold Kurdistan's parliamentary election on date

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, instructed the bureau of Premiership, the relevant ministries and government departments to cooperate with the Region's Independent High Election and Referendum Commission in order to secure the financial and logistic requirements of the election.

On February 24, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, signed a regional resolution setting the parliamentary election of the Kurdistan region to October 1, 2022.

However, a member of Kurdistan's Parliament Presidium, Mona Qahwaji, said earlier that amending the election law might impede holding the election as scheduled.

"The election commission of the Kurdistan region is illegitimate. It is no longer capable of performing its duties. Thus, a new commission that accommodates the component's representation shall be formed," she added.

