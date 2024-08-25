PM calls for international supervision over upcoming parliamentary election in Iraq's Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday called for international supervision to ensure a fair and transparent election process in the region during a meeting with the Italian Ambassador to Iraq on Sunday.

Barzani's comments came during a meeting in Erbil with Italian Ambassador Mauricio Cricante, who was paying a farewell visit as his diplomatic tenure in Iraq concludes. The Italian Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, Michele Camerota, also attended the meeting.

A statement from the KRG's media office noted, "Prime Minister Masrour Barzani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Ambassador Cricante for his efforts in strengthening bilateral relations during his tenure."

The Italian ambassador reaffirmed Italy's commitment to deepening ties with the Kurdistan Region, acknowledging the effective coordination between the KRG and the Italian Embassy.

The talks touched on the preparations for the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections. "The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of ensuring the election process is conducted fairly, transparently, and without interference, under international supervision," the statement added.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani had previously issued a decree in June, setting October 20, 2024, as the date for the parliamentary elections in the region.