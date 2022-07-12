Report

Under the auspices of Kurdistan's presidency, parties holding talk over the election 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-12T15:37:58+0000
Under the auspices of Kurdistan's presidency, parties holding talk over the election 

Shafaq News/ Talks are underway between the leading Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to reach an agreement over the region's parliamentary election, the advisor to the region's president Zerak Kamal said on Tuesday.

Kamal told Shafaq News Agency, "Two committees were formed: the first by the Kurdish parties and the second by the region's presidency. If the parties reach an agreement, the two committees will submit their report to the region's presidency."

"Disagreements revolve over the elections law and the elections commission," he said, "We hope the political parties reach a common ground."

"So far, the election has not been scheduled. If the political parties reach an agreement, the president will issue a decree."

