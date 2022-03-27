KRG Spokesperson denies "rumors" about KRG's desire to postpone the region's parliamentary election

Shafaq News/ Spokesperson to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Gutyar Adel, called on the parliament of Kurdistan to adjudicate on the Independent High Commission for Election and Referendum, refuting "rumors" about KRG's desire to delay the region's parliamentary election.

Adel's remarks came during a seminar on Kurdistan's legislative election earlier today, Sunday, in the region's capital city, Erbil.

"The Prime Minister has secured the necessary financial, logistic, political, and security requirements for holding the election," he said, "we are waiting for the parliament to decide on the Independent High Commission for election and referendum. The ball is in their court now."

"Constitutional and legal legitimacy is crucial for the Kurdistan Region to overcome the obstacles hindering the election. It can do better in this regard," he continued.

Parliament Speaker, Rewaz Faiaq, said that the election commission is the only gap. "If we already have a commission, as stipulated by Election law no. 1 of 1992-amended, the preparations for the polls would be underway at the moment."

On February 24, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, signed an executive order that set the parliamentary election of the Kurdistan Region to October 1.