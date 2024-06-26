KDP gears up for October parliament election in Kurdistan: official Iraq Kurdistan KDP Parliamentary election











Shafaq News/ A spokesperson on Wednesday said the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is gearing up for the Kurdistan Region's Parliament election set for October 20, 2024, following the regional presidency's confirmation of the date.

KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, said the party has been working since 2022 to ensure timely elections, noting that "deliberately imposed obstacles" had negatively impacted Kurdistan's political and legislative environment.

"Despite our attempts to address these issues through the elected parliament, progress was stalled," Mohammed said. "On March 18, 2024, the KDP outlined these challenges, including voter identification problems and disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of voters."

While some concerns remain, Mohammed acknowledged that significant issues have been partially resolved, restoring certain rights for Kurdistan's constituents. "Following the election date announcement, our party will begin preparations, aiming for a democratic, fair, and transparent election process," he added.

Earlier today, Delshad Shahab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, confirmed President Nechirvan Barzani's decision to set the election date for October 20, 2024. Legal and procedural challenges had previously prevented the June 10 elections, leading to the new date post-September 5, as advised by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) of Iraq.

The decision followed comprehensive assessments and consultations with relevant parties. Shahab called on the actors in the Region to prioritize its interests and ensure successful elections, emphasizing the presidency's commitment to protecting community rights and ensuring their participation.

Preparations include coordination with federal authorities and political parties to foster a conducive electoral environment, he said. Shahab noted that the October 20 date provides sufficient time for the electoral commission to prepare and for parties to campaign.

The commission's term ends on January 7, 2025, requiring 45 days to two months to announce and certify results and resolve appeals, making the newly set date strategically important, he said.