KDP leader, Abdi review Damascus–SDF deal implementation

Shafaq News– Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, discussed implementation steps for the recent Damascus–SDF agreement during a phone call on Sunday.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the talks focused on “the latest developments in Syria,” with both sides underlining “dialogue” as the sole framework for resolving “outstanding issues” and maintaining stability nationwide.

Reached on January 30, the deal ends hostilities, integrates the SDF into the Syrian military, transfers city security in Hasakah and Qamishli to the state, and folds Autonomous Administration institutions and employees into government structures. It also guarantees Kurdish civil rights and enables the return of displaced residents. The agreement follows several ceasefires and truces attempted in January 2026 that failed to hold.