Iraqi fans rally in Erbil for Senegal clash

Shafaq News- Erbil

Crowds of Iraqi fans gathered at Sami Abdulrahman Park in Erbil on Friday evening to support the national team during its decisive World Cup match against Senegal.

Shafaq News cameras documented fans of different ages filling the park’s gardens in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, waving flags and cheering as Iraq played its final Group I match.

Iraq entered the Senegal match after defeats to Norway and France, needing a win to keep its qualification chances alive in its first World Cup appearance in 40 years.