Shafaq News- Erbil

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi condemned the drone attack that targeted the office of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the residence of the director of Parastin, the intelligence agency of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), during a phone call with Barzani on Thursday.

Barzani has pressed for stronger defenses since the strike. In a recent interview with Al-Monitor, he said the Kurdistan Region urgently needs to bolster its air defenses, early-warning systems and counter-drone capabilities "so that not only can we protect ourselves, but also everybody who lives in Kurdistan, our energy sector, our infrastructure and the entire region."

Earlier this week, two explosive-laden drones targeted Barzani’s office and the residence of Erbil’s security chief, causing no casualties. The Kurdistan Region’s Counter-Terrorism Service identified the drones as Iranian-made Hadid-110 aircraft. Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks.

Asked about that denial, Barzani told Al-Monitor, "I think that's for the Iranian authorities to find out how such drones that nobody else has could be used by someone else to attack outside their country."

Read more: Iran FM warns of false-flag ploys after attack on Kurdistan PM’s office