Iraqi Kurdistan restricts publication of drone and missile strike locations

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) restricted media coverage of security incidents and banned the publication of information about the locations of drone or missile strikes amid the recurrent attacks that targeted US sites.

In a statement on Sunday, the KRG’s Department of Media and Information said local and foreign media outlets, digital platforms, and social media users “must not publish” photos, live videos, or details that reveal the flight paths of drones or missiles or identify where they land. The directive also prohibits reporting on the locations of damage, casualty figures, or images showing military and security facilities, troop movements, weapons, ammunition, government institutions, or diplomatic missions.

Officials urged journalists to review carefully any photos or videos received from citizens or other sources if they might reveal sensitive infrastructure, “to protect civilians and the region’s security,” warning that violations could lead to legal action.