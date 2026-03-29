Iraq speakership denounces attack on President Barzani’s residence

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Sunday condemned a drone attack on the home of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and other sites in Duhok, calling it a “dangerous escalation.”

Al-Halbousi warned the attack could lead to serious security and political deterioration and urged authorities to take legal measures to prevent further escalation.

The strike has drawn widespread condemnation, including from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the United Nations, and the Arab League, alongside Iraqi political forces, all calling for accountability and preventing further attacks.