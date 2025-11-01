Iraq's 2025 elections: +700,000 qualified voters in Duhok

Shafaq News - Duhok

Around 796,000 voters in Duhok, Kurdistan Region, are eligible to participate in Iraq's upcoming parliamentary election across 278 polling centers, the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday.

According to Khalid Abbas, head of the Duhok IHEC office, more than 26,000 displaced persons are also expected to cast their ballots in special voting scheduled for November 9, through 22 polling stations located inside and outside displacement camps.

Emphasizing that Duhok remains one of the most secure and stable provinces, both politically and electorally, he noted that no violations have been recorded so far during the campaign period.

"All election equipment has been received, tested, and verified, along with the review of voter registries and ballot papers," he added. “The distribution rate of voter cards has also exceeded 96 percent, with efforts continuing to ensure broader participation on election day.”

With more than 21.4 million Iraqis eligible to vote, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region, voters will elect 329 lawmakers to the Council of Representatives, 46 of whom are allocated to the Kurdistan Region.

