Iraq's Duhok finalizes preparations for November polls

Shafaq News – Duhok

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Sunday that technical and logistical preparations are underway for the parliamentary elections scheduled on November 11, 2025.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Khalid Abbas, director of the IHEC branch in Duhok, explained that the directorate has completed initial deployment for both general and special voting, including arrangements for displaced persons, after verifying voter lists and assigning polling stations.

Highlighting that the provincial bureau will need over 10,000 staff on Election Day, he confirmed that the positions will be assigned through a lottery on Sunday, followed by training via the commission’s electronic systems.

For displaced voters, 22 polling centers with 93 stations have been designated in and around camps, enabling more than 26,000 people to cast their ballots under the direct oversight of the Duhok electoral office. Across the province, the number of eligible voters stands at 722,000.

At the national level, IHEC is advancing preparations with 31 political alliances, 38 parties, and 79 independents registered. Around 29 million Iraqis are eligible to vote across the country.

Read more: Shadow ballot: Iraq's November geopolitical chessgame