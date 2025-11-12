Preliminary Iraq’s parliamentary results are out

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Babil

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya), led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, secured more than 250,000 votes and earned 15 seats in Baghdad as preliminary results from Iraq’s general parliamentary elections emerged.

A source familiar with the matter informed Shafaq News that the State of Law Coalition (Dawlat al-Qanoon), under former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, followed with over 200,000 votes and 10 seats, while the Sadiqoon Bloc received more than 100,000 votes to claim five seats.

Other blocs in the capital included the National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah), which gained over 80,000 votes and four seats, and the Foundation (Al-Asas) bloc led by Mohsen al-Mandalawi, also winning four seats with more than 70,000 votes. Huqooq (Rights) obtained over 50,000 votes, earning two seats, as did the Badr Organization.

Among Sunni blocs, the Progress (Taqaddum) Party, led by former Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, collected more than 150,000 votes, securing eight seats. Both Al-Azm (Determination Party), headed by Muthanna al-Samarrai, and Iraq’s Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), led by Khamis al-Khanjar, won over 70,000 votes each, gaining three seats apiece. Smaller blocs, including Al-Hasm, Ishraqat Kanoon, and Al-Khidmat, attracted between 20,000 and 35,000 votes, earning one or two seats respectively.

In Babil, preliminary results covering only general voting showed roughly 408,000 ballots cast. The Reconstruction and Development Coalition received over 75,000 votes, winning three seats, while the Sadiqoon Bloc followed closely with more than 70,000 votes and three seats. The State of Law Coalition and Ishraqat Kanoon each surpassed 50,000 votes, securing two seats each. National State Forces Alliance, Al-Khidmat, and the Badr Organization each collected more than 50,000 votes, qualifying for one seat apiece.

Notably, Iraq concluded on Tuesday its sixth general parliamentary elections since 2003, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reporting voter turnout above 55%.

IHEC has not yet released any official results.

