IHEC finalizes polling plan for November elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) approved the final deployment plan for polling centers and stations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the Commission explained that each polling station will accommodate 550 voters, with a total of 39,285 stations established across 8,703 centers nationwide.

According to IHEC, the number of eligible voters for the general ballot stands at 20,063,773.

Earlier, IHEC finalized candidate lists, while 627 candidates were barred from the race out of 7,440 applicants, including 290 under Accountability and Justice Commission provisions and 106 due to criminal restrictions, while 27 others were reinstated after review.

The Iraqi Cabinet has scheduled the elections for November 11, 2025. IHEC has set October 8 as the start of candidate campaigns, which will run until 24 hours before the special voting day. Roughly 30 million Iraqis out of a population of 46 million are eligible to vote.