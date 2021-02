Shafaq News/ Iraq delivered, on Wednesday, 100 ISIS operatives arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), after coordination between the West Nineveh Operations Command and SDF.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that a joint force from the Ministries of Interior and Defense received the Iraqi terrorists through the Rabia border crossing and transferred them to the city of Mosul to be handed over to Nineveh ‘intelligence and counter-terrorism for investigation.