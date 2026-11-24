Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq’s Oil Products Distribution Company clarified on Tuesday that restrictions on fuel supplies to industrial facilities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) do not affect household allocations, reaffirming the Oil Ministry’s commitment to protecting the rights of the KRI’s residents on an equal footing with those in other Iraqi provinces.

Responding to an official document circulating on social media, the company specified that the exemptions cover household cooking gas and kerosene, as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plants.

Allocations to affected industrial facilities will resume once they obtain certification from the Ministry of Industry and Minerals’ Industrial Development Directorate verifying the validity of their establishment licenses, regulatory approvals, and continued operations. The certification must also confirm, based on production output, that the petroleum products supplied are used as raw materials.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the release of subsidized kerosene for households in the Kurdistan Region ahead of winter. However, Al-Sulaymaniyah’s Oil and Minerals Directorate said Baghdad’s allocation of 50 million liters would cover less than 20% of the KRI’s estimated needs of 270 million liters. Last week, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw noted that the province’s allocation would cover only 14% of its population.