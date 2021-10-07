Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iranian decision ignites oil product prices in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-07T14:12:20+0000
Iranian decision ignites oil product prices in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Fuel prices at gas stations in al-Sulaymaniyah plunged in the aftermath of an Iranian resolution to halt oil products exports.

According to an official document it issued earlier today, Iran's Ministry of Oil instructed the Directorate General for Distributing Oil Products to cut the exports of gasoline, Kerosine, and white petrol outside the country. The price of a single liter of Gasoline in al-Sulaymaniyah jumped from 750 to 825 dinars, consequently.

The rise of petrol products prices comes after Bagdad's decision to halt delivering gasoline into the Kurdistan Region.

It is noteworthy that Kurdistan imports 80% of its needs from the neighboring Islamic Republic, which renders it very sensitive to the fluctuations of the Iranian market.

plunged in the aftermath of an Iranian resolution to halt oil products exports.

According to an official document it issued earlier today, Iran's Ministry of Oil instructed the Directorate General for Distributing Oil Products to cut the exports of gasoline, Kerosine, and white petrol outside the country. The price of a single liter of Gasoline in al-Sulaymaniyah jumped from 750 to 825 dinars, consequently.

The rise of petrol products prices comes after Bagdad's decision to halt delivering gasoline into the Kurdistan Region.

It is noteworthy that Kurdistan imports 80% of its needs from the neighboring Islamic Republic, which renders it very sensitive to the fluctuations of the Iranian market.

related

3.7-magnitude earthquake hits al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-06-05 09:52:48
3.7-magnitude earthquake hits al-Sulaymaniyah

Main suspect the PKK commander assassination apprehended in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-09-18 12:34:30
Main suspect the PKK commander assassination apprehended in al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Kadhimi meets with Kurdish farmers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 10:25:48
Al-Kadhimi meets with Kurdish farmers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

The City of Life, New Documentary about Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-02-03 11:11:32
The City of Life, New Documentary about Al-Sulaymaniyah

Activists refuse the verdict of Kurdistan's Judiciary court against activists and journalists

Date: 2021-06-28 17:46:50
Activists refuse the verdict of Kurdistan's Judiciary court against activists and journalists

Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate suspends working hours

Date: 2020-10-07 09:48:41
Al-Sulaymaniyah education directorate suspends working hours

An official highlights the reasons behind fuel. prices rise in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-03-11 13:18:23
An official highlights the reasons behind fuel. prices rise in al-Sulaymaniyah

Five earthquakes occurred in al-Sulaymaniyah at dawn today

Date: 2021-04-11 07:30:09
Five earthquakes occurred in al-Sulaymaniyah at dawn today