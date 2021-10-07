Iranian decision ignites oil product prices in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Fuel prices at gas stations in al-Sulaymaniyah plunged in the aftermath of an Iranian resolution to halt oil products exports.

According to an official document it issued earlier today, Iran's Ministry of Oil instructed the Directorate General for Distributing Oil Products to cut the exports of gasoline, Kerosine, and white petrol outside the country. The price of a single liter of Gasoline in al-Sulaymaniyah jumped from 750 to 825 dinars, consequently.

The rise of petrol products prices comes after Bagdad's decision to halt delivering gasoline into the Kurdistan Region.

It is noteworthy that Kurdistan imports 80% of its needs from the neighboring Islamic Republic, which renders it very sensitive to the fluctuations of the Iranian market.

