Iranian artillery renews bombing Sidekan

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian forces launched an artillery attack on the Soran area in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Sidekan's mayor, Ihsan Shalabi, told Shafaq News Agency that the bombardment had continued since dawn in the same locations.

This is the third reported Iranian attack in Soran north of Erbil within 24 hours.

"So far, the attack has resulted in no human casualties," Shalabi said.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced in a statement that "headquarters of anti-Iranian terrorists were targeted." Confirming that the operations would continue.

It is worth noting that Iran has repeatedly targeted Kurdish groups in Iraq's Kurdish region, saying Iranian militant opposition bases are located.

Iran blames armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents for being involved in the ongoing unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest, where most of Iran's up to ten million Kurds live.