Six villages near Erbil evacuated in the aftermath of Iran's attacks

Shafaq News/ Iranian bombardment of Sidekan has forced the evacuation of six villages in the sub-district, a local official said on Saturday.

The administrator of Sidekan's sub-district, Ehsan Gelbi, told Shafaq News Agency that the residents of six villages moved in with their relatives in the center of the sub-district following the repeated Iranian attacks.

"The locals, who make a living off livestock and agriculture, had to leave their farms and cattles for safety," he said, "we have addressed the authorities in the Kurdistan region to convey our concern about the situation."

Earlier today, Iranian artillery reportedly bombed villages in Soran's sub-district of Sidekan, north of Kurdistan's capital city Erbil.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that projectiles fired from the Iranian side of the borders landed in the villages of Saqar, Barzein, Parez, and Katine.

Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan has been under Iranian fire for the seventh day in a row. A series of missile and drone attacks claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed 13 and wounded 58 persons near Erbil and al-Sulaymaniyah last Wednesday.

The strikes were reported after Iranian authorities accused armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in unrest now shaking Iran, especially in the northwest where most of the country's population of over 10 million Kurds live.